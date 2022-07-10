Umgeni Water says supply to areas such as Chatsworth, uMlazi, Northdene is expected to be restored next Thursday. It has been disrupted because of planned repairs for one of the high-pressure pipes supplying water to the Durban Heights water treatment plant.

Umgeni Water’s Shami Harichunder says residents should expect reduced water pressure.

“We detected that one of these aqueducts has a leak in it, we detected in Reservoir hills, so Umgeni Water has now shut down this aqueduct three repairs are taking place now. They have to work from inside the aqueduct to seal the leak and we expect it will take 6 days for the work to be completed, meaning that by next Thursday the work will be completed. In the meantime, there will be a reduced amount of water that is being supplied to eThekwini. So, the areas that are likely to be affected are uMlazi, Chatsworth, Northdene and the surrounding areas. What will happen is households that there will be erratic water supply or there will be very less pressure in the taps,” Harichunder explains.

eThekwini Municipality to implement a water rotation schedule that could last for 12 months