The eThekwini Municipality says Umgeni Water has informed it of a water supply interruption in all areas that the Durban Heights Water Treatment Plant services.

eThekwini municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela says this is due to a leak on a high-pressure pipe that conveys large volumes of water to the plant for treatment.

“So they will be doing some repairs to these aqueducts on 8 July 2022. This, therefore, means the reservoirs that are fed by the Durban heights water treatment works will have a reduced water supply. We would like to stress that this is a situation that is beyond the city’s control. But it is as a result of the challenge that Umgeni Water is facing in this regard,” adds Mayisela.

In April, Umgeni Water confirmed that a rock-fall during floods caused severe damage to its Durban Heights Water Treatment plant, causing supply disruptions.

Following the incident, several communities have been left without water.

The video below, is reporting on the rockfall at Durban Heights Water Treatment plant that led to water shortages: