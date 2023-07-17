High-lying areas, however, are still experiencing low water pressure. The entity says that they will continue to supply water tankers to the affected areas.

Customers who have regained supply are urged to use water sparingly, only for drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala, “In Soweto, Meadowlands and Braamfischerville reservoir zones continue to struggle with water supply. Technical teams are flushing the infrastructure in the area to get rid of airlocks in the system. In Randburg, majority of the reservoirs and towers are recovering and will continue to build up storage overnight. The Blairgowrie reservoir levels have increased and are sitting at 30% capacity, while flows have improved. The Linden 1 reservoir is at 6%, while the Linden 1 tower has improved and is at 45%.”