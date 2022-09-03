The Pakistan government is reportedly struggling to respond to the floods, given their unprecedented magnitude. Authorities say 33 million people have been affected.

over 1000 reported dead

According to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 1208 people, including 416 children have died.

The flood is blamed on climate change and it has swamped about a third of the South Asian nation and is still spreading.

Charities have warned that diseases are spreading because of the shortage of clean drinking water.

Millions without basic necessities

Millions in Pakistan continue to struggle finding basic necessities, with no sign of respite from the floods.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been visiting flood stricken areas and also spoke to German tourists during his trip to Swat. The Sharif assured stranded individuals that they would be provided all amenities on priority basis.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif interacts with the flood-affected people of Kalam, District Swat. pic.twitter.com/TllQ4XIvVG — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) August 31, 2022

Officials say with more water gushing past a colonial era water control system, the so called barrage, people living further downstream of the river in this are at risk.

Plans are being made to evacuate residents from their homes in parts of Dadu districts in Sindh province, if the water levels increase further.

The district capital is already surrounded by water and many people in the region have set up tents on road sides- the only dry land in flooded areas.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “I thank PM Narendra Modi for condolences over the human & material losses caused by floods. With their characteristic resilience the people of shall, InshaAllah, overcome the adverse effects of this natural calamity & rebuild their lives and communities.”