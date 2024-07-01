Water infrastructure maintenance focus shifts to Ekurhuleni and Tshwane

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The City of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane are expected to experience low-pressure to no water as the project to maintain major infrastructure moves to their municipalities.

Rand Water plans to replace valves on major pipelines in Ekurhuleni, Tembisa, Germiston, and Alberton.

The areas are among those to be affected by low water pressure.

Water tankers will be dispatched to those affected customers.

City of Ekurhuleni representative Mbali Mathiwane urges businesses to use water sparingly.

“To prepare for this big shit down, the city convened a workshop or stakeholder engagement just to throw the big users of the magnitude of how it’s going to work and how it’s going to affect the many, what do we need from them to prepare for this maintenance work. So, we encouraging industries to avoid the other uses of portable water. We just encourage them to just re-engineer the processes to still produce the same quality, but using less water.”



