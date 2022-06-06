One of the first witnesses to arrive on the scene after former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot found water on the floor and saw neighbour, Maggie Phiri picking up empty beer cans from the floor because “she didn’t want the police to see that the people in the house were drinking alcohol.”

Court hears, through a sworn statement, that one of the first witnesses to arrive at the scene found water on the floor. #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/Nrerwpy40f — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 6, 2022

This emerged during state witness Thabo Mosia’s cross-examination at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday afternoon.

After insisting that the crime scene had not been tampered with, Mosia has admitted in court that he found no blood stains on the kitchen floor. This is despite having led testimony that Meyiwa was shot in the kitchen and it was alleged that he had bled a lot.

Mshololo: “It is alleged the deceased was bleeding. Did you go to inspect the deceased’s car?” Mosia: “No!” #SenzoMeyiwaTrial #SenzoMeyiwa #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/j4OZxrz5UJ — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 6, 2022

“The only blood swabs we took were from the kitchen wall. And more blood was from the floor of the sitting room,” says Mosia.

The court has heard, through a sworn statement, that witnesses, who arrived on the scene shortly after the shooting incident, had found water on the floor, which Advocate Zandile Mshololo used to argue that the scene had been “cleaned” up because Mosia could arrive and evidence possibly planted.

According to the witness, Maggie Phiri – listed in the second docket as a possible suspect – picked up beer cans from the scene “because she didn’t want the police to see the people in the house were drinking alcohol.” #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial pic.twitter.com/qn4hdbTOFi — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 6, 2022

“Maggie Phiri suggested we should clean the house before the police could arrive. We ignored her and she continued to pack empty bottles of beer and we left Magie Phiri behind busy picking up the empties,” reads the statement in part.

Mosia has conceded to the possibility of crime scene tampering.

“Do you see that you arrive when the crime scene had already been cleaned?”

“Go a utlwahala (That makes sense!),” conceded Mosia.

State advocate contests the use of the word “clean” by Adv Mshololo, saying the statement talks about tidying up and packing. Judge: But Adv Baloyi if you remove water from the floor is that not cleaning. #SABCNews #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SenzoMeyiwa pic.twitter.com/Szi8RGaQEb — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 6, 2022

Mosia says he neither checked Meyiwa’s car which he found on the scene, nor asked for its movement information from the tracking company, arguing that would be the duty of the Investigating Officer and that his focus was the scene itself.

Mshololo: “Did you ask if anyone called the ambulance to come and attend the deceased on the scene?” Mosia: “I believe that was the duty of the Investigating Officer.” “Did you ask?” “No!” “That’s the answer!” #SenzoMeyiwatrial #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/ULmJYYbdjo — Sipho King K Kekana (@KingKAzania) June 6, 2022

Judge’s hands are tied

Maggie Phiri is one of the seven people listed in the second docket as possible suspects, alongside Longwe Twala (Zandile Khumalo’s boyfriend), Kelly Khumalo (Meyiwa’s girlfriend), Gladness Khumalo (Kelly’s mother), Zandile Khumalo (Kelly’s sister) and two of Senzo Meyiwa’s friends, Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala.

The document was mentioned in court last week by Advocate Malesela Teffo who insisted the court need to put those mentioned in it on trial and not his clients. However, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela insisted the power to decide who to charge to be tried in court lay with the National Prosecution Authority.

The NPA has, however, chosen to prosecute based on the first docket with the version that the Meyiwa was shot by two intruders who stormed into the Kelly Khumalo’s home and demanded cell phones before a scuffle ensued leading to the shooting of Meyiwa.

Muzi Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonnke Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli are charged with Meyiwa’s murder, attempted murder of other witnesses, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial will continue tomorrow with Mshololo expected to wrap up her cross-examination and the state possibly called its second witness.