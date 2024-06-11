Water disruptions on the cards for parts of Gauteng

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Water utility Rand Water says it will be embarking on a 37-day maintenance regime that will see days-long water disruptions hitting parts of Gauteng on a set schedule.

Rand Water says that the undertaking will be an extensive proactive maintenance of its infrastructure, which will start next Saturday, until the 29th of July.

This as three municipalities in the central Gauteng province, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, have been plagued by water cuts since last year.

Rand Water’s Spokesperson Makenosi Maroo, “What we are undertaking is an extensive proactive maintenance project of our infrastructure and assets, which is starting on the 22nd of June, up until the 29th. However, just to clarify, we’re not intending not to have water from the 22nd up until the 29th of July. We are going to be maintaining area by area- going to different municipalities, going to a different pump stations, different reservoirs. For example, on the 22nd of June, when we start with the project, we are going to be in Mogale City.”

