Rand Water says since the start of spring, demand for water has increased drastically. It says this is because many families are getting their gardens and pools ready for the summer months.

The water utility which has implemented stage two restrictions, says wasting water is straining the supply.

Residents of Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros will experience low pressure, due to Rand Water’s low levels at many of its reservoirs.

The overall reservoir storage capacity has dropped from 52 percent to 38 percent.

[ON AIR] Rand Water urges consumers to use water sparingly as the high water consumptions are putting a strain on reservoir levels. Makenosi Maroo, Spokesperson for @Rand_Water on #SAfmSunrise with @Oliver_Speaking #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/U0MpnopOph — SAfmRadio 📻 (@SAfmRadio) October 5, 2022

“For the past 2 weeks, we have noticed a significant increase in water consumption. This has resulted in a decline in our reservoir capacity, We had to introduce measures to control water consumption. During springtime, it’s peak time for us, the demand is huge. We are supplying over 5000ml a day. People are filling their pools, washing their cars, cleaning the pavements. But also we are saying, taps are leaking, pipes are leaking,” says Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.