Water cuts disrupt proceedings at Westonaria Magistrate Court

A number of cases at the Westonaria Magistrate’s Court, on Gauteng’s West Rand, have been postponed due to lack of water in the court building.

Some of the locals, who came to attend court proceedings, were left disappointed.

One of the lawyers, Hope Maimela, says the lack of water in such an important property amounts to a miscarriage of justice.

“Our cases were postponed, some of our clients were supposed to get bail, some were supposed to bring formal bail applications however, that was not able to happen due to the fact that there was no water in court. That is a serious miscarriage of justice on our part because at the end of the day, bail is an urgent application.”