Water canal repairs underway in the Sundays River Valley municipality

The repair of the water canal in the Sundays River Valley Municipality commenced on Monday, with the breaking of the existing canal.

This canal collapsed in 2017 and a temporary repair was done.

It is now at risk of collapsing again.

The canal brings water from the Orange River system to the Nooitgedacht dam and areas such as Wells Estate, Perseverance and Fairbridge Heights.

These areas will experience water shortages during the repairs.

The Metro has mobilised 23 water tankers to affected areas.

The Acting Executive Director of Infrastructure and Engineering, Joseph Tsatsire says, “We have reached a point where we would like to connect the newly built canal into the existing and abandon the temporary repair that was done in 2017. We are getting 210 megalitres from Noitgedagt. We are gonna extract a total of about 280 megalitres of water in the western system to compensate for the water that we are losing from the canal system.”

“There are other areas that we cannot get water into. We will try to rezone and get it from different sources. We have water trucks 23 of them that have been secured,” adds Tsatsire.

