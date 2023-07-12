The Department Water and Sanitation has taken various municipalities in Limpopo to court as they have failed to manage wastewater.

The municipalities include Sekhukhune, Lephalale and Mogalakwena.

The department has flagged 50 wastewater treatment plants under various municipalities which are said to be in a critical condition, with residents complaining about sewage spills.

The authorities want the courts to force these municipalities to comply and manage waste effectively.

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu says, “Municipalities have been identified whose plants are a biggest worry and we do have quite a number as you see here. It is a worry and it will always be one to have sewer plants or wastewater treatment plants that are not compliant. And it is a worry about which we will always do something starting with engagements, going to directives and even taking measures like going to court.”

Meanwhile, Mogalakwena Mayor, Ngwako Taueatsoala says they have been engaging with the department to halt the court processes.

“Indeed, the department has taken us to court. They gave a directive last year, but safe to indicate that we have developed an action plan that we have submitted to the Department of Water and Sanitation. And fortunate enough, they have approved and they are busy funding us as the municipality to deal with that particular project. We are using our internal capacity. We are using our internal staff to deal with the spillages, that we are having around our area,” says Taueatsoala.