Water and electricity issues affecting businesses/residents in QwaQwa

Some business owners have expressed their dissatisfaction over the inconsistent supply of water and electricity by the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality in the Free State.

Chairperson for Business and Police forum Suren Renjith says some businesses have seen a decline with others planning on closing.

Residents in QwaQwa, alongside with the business community are up in arms. They demanding that the municipality improve its provision of services.

Renjith says its been a long-running problem.

“For so many years, the residents including the businesses and the community at large have really suffered with what is going on here, which is load shedding, Qwa-Qwa load shedding, that you have continuously. The water issues, we just came out of a water crisis. Water was restored to the residents after 10 days, and that too, no explanation. So, when they have spoken about the march, we had thought we’d join them, because they are saying the same thing we are saying. “