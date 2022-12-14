Residents of Mosquito Valley on Peacock Avenue, Ext. in Lenasia, who were caught off guard by the sudden downpour on Friday 9 December, and found their homes leaking as a result of the floods, are enraged.

The road is still completely submerged after four days of flooding, and numerous vehicles and homes have suffered extensive damage.

Some residents claim that their homes have flooded for the fourth time in 12 years as a result of Lenasia’s consistently high rainfall.

In addition to the flood, two of the local mini-substations were also destroyed, cutting power to Mosquito Valley homes and forcing residents to go nearly four days without power.

Zarina Motala shares her story in this audio below:

Flood in Lenasia by SABC Digital News