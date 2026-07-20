Waste collection disrupted in parts of Jhb due to Pikitup strike

Waste collection remains disrupted in parts of Johannesburg as more than 300 casual workers contracted through Pikitup continue their strike.

Workers are demanding permanent employment, saying they were promised jobs by July but have yet to receive any written commitment.

Pikitup says appointments must follow legal and internal recruitment processes.

Another meeting between workers and management is scheduled for next Monday.

Spokesperson for the casual workers, Themba Magoda, says they are still waiting for a concrete offer from management.

“On the last meeting, last week Tuesday, we were in Newtown, they told us that they are waiting for legal opinions to check whether they are going to employ us as casual (workers) under Pikitup or permanent. What we’re asking is very simple. You know us. We are there in your databases. We have done all the process with you. We have done interviews from the first post. We have done vetting. We have done medical assessment. In fact, what was left to be done was to give us appointment letters and then we can decide to go back to work.”

VIDEO| Magoda says they have been engaging with Pickitup on the matter since February: