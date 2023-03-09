Residents of Warrenton in the Northern Cape are still without water four weeks after floods in the Vaal River area damaged their supply pipe.

They are currently using wheelbarrows and water containers to fetch water from boreholes across the busy N12 road.

A lack of water in the area has resulted in a woman and her 11-year-old daughter being hospitalised after a car hit them while they were going to fetch water.

The Magareng Municipal spokesperson Thapelo Jacobs says they are working around the clock to restore the water supply.

Jacobs says, “Temporarily, the municipality has organised and procured water trucks that are currently providing water to the residents. That is the current status quo. We are hoping that the issue of water trucks will be a temporary arrangement up until the pipe has been fixed.”