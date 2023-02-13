The South African Weather Services has forecast a 60% chance of showers and thundershowers across KwaZulu-Natal today.

At the weekend, the provincial government urged residents to stay indoors and to remain vigilant following heavy rains.

Some roads in the northern parts of the province were closed due to flooding. There was also poor visibility.

Forecaster Julius Mahlangu says, “For today, over the province KZN – we have 60% chance of some showers and thundershowers from this afternoon. Also going into tomorrow, we do have just 30% chances, but 60% in the South West. We don’t have any alert that we are issuing for today and tomorrow, we are not expecting any damage with this 60% chance off of rain. It it’s just going to be normal showers and thundershowers.”

Kwazulu Natal Today ‘s Weather overview: 13.2.2023 pic.twitter.com/nbxZlX3oNV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 13, 2023

