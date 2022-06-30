Please note this story contains graphic details, which might upset some readers, including children.

Information has surfaced that a six-year-old Grade 1 learner from Clermont, west of Durban, who went missing on the way home from school, might have been murdered. The dismembered body of Asanda Mkhize was found a week later in the water at a Umhlanga beach.

Family members say after police officers were initially slow in responding on the day of Asanda’s disappearance, evidence has now surfaced that Asanda was followed by a black car from school.

Seven weeks after the disappearance of six-year-old Asanda Mkhize after school, his emotional mother, Bahle Mkhize says she can’t understand why anyone would want to harm her boy and the family. She used to fetch Asanda after school every day but on the 12th of May, she was a few minutes late and missed him.

Asanda started walking home with another young boy. He never arrived home. His dismembered body was traced to a morgue three weeks later.

Bahle Mkhize says the police officer investigating the case told the family they took a statement from the boy who was with Asanda.

“The child that was walking with him says that he was walking with him holding and the black car came and ran in different directions and they followed and took him. But the group that was in front of Asanda says they didn’t see the car that took Asanda,” says Mkhize.

However, the police would not comment on whether they are investigating a murder. The official comment from the police is that there’s nothing new (information) in the case to report on.

As community members launched their own search on the day of Asanda’s disappearance, they came across drug addicts in a park who recognised a picture of the boy.

“The communities that were helping us said the addict wanted to see the mother of the child to tell them where the child was. But police said they would go to the drug addicts and ask them what happened to my child,” Bahle Mkhize elaborates.

While one of the addicts were taken in for questioning, Bahle Mkhize’s sister, Mbali says the other person who said Asanda was shouting for help has now gone missing.

“The community showed the addict the picture of a child and he told them that he showed the child and said Asanda was playing. And the second addict that was arrested is the one that he is going to show where Asanda was,” says Mbali.

The Mkhize family says even though the community is supportive, they still have many unanswered questions.