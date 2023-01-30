Alleged child sex-ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman claims he was a no-show at the High Court in Johannesburg last Thursday, due to suspected food poisoning.

Ackerman took the stand just hours after being re-arrested in Florida, west of Johannesburg, on Monday.

Affidavits read in court suggested that the accused intended to flee to Cape Town. The statements also allege that he wanted to buy a gun to kill himself.

VIDEO | Alleged sex-ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman back in the High Court in Johannesburg:

Ackerman was traced and re-arrested in Roodepoort on the weekend after he disappeared and failed to provide a medical certificate as the court had ordered.

On Saturday, the State approached the court with an urgent application to have Ackerman’s bail cancelled.

Ackerman was charged alongside senior advocate and acting judge Paul Kennedy.

Kennedy committed suicide a few months after he was arrested.