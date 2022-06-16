A woman is seeking help following the alleged assault of her 16-year-old brother by an older male in Groblersdal.

The woman posted a video on social media showing an older man with a gun in hand assaulting a teenage male, whom she states is her brother. According to the post, the teenager whose name is Kopano, asked the unidentified man to pass him salt while at a shop.

The armed allegedly refused and threatened to shoot Atang, Kopano’s cousin, who was present at the time.

Kopano came to his cousin’s defense and it’s alleged that the armed male started attacking him.

Limpopo police have confirmed that they are investigating a case of assault grievous bodily harm and pointing of a fire-arm. Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says they are still looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story.