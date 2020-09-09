Lucas Phasha allegedly killed his children aged three, five, seven and nine at their home at Ga-Phasha outside Burgersfort in March last year.

The murder trial of a 50-year-old man who allegedly killed his four children is on Wednesday morning expected to resume in the High Court in Polokwane in Limpopo.

Lucas Phasha allegedly killed his children – Adel aged three, five-year-old Tshepo, seven-year-old Joyce and nine-year-old Katlego at their home at Ga-Phasha outside Burgersfort in March last year.

It is alleged that the older three were hacked with an axe, while Adel was bludgeoned with a stone.

The trial was postponed on Tuesday to allow for Phasha to acquire legal representation.

This comes after he told the court that he had terminated the services of his Legal Aid representative, stating he wanted private counsel.

