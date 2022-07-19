Police at Kroonstad in the Free State are investigating a murder case after a 73-year-old woman was found dead at an old age home in Maokeng.

Staff at the facility found the woman’s naked body outside the building with dogs eating the flesh.

Police spokesperson Josephine Rani says the old age home staff allege that when they knocked off on Sunday afternoon they left the deceased and her roommate in their bedroom with the door locked.

Rani says when they reported for duty on Monday morning the door was unlocked but not broken.

The woman had sustained injuries and her clothes were found next to the fence within the yard.

Seven people killed

Meanwhile, Free State Police, Roads and Transport MEC William Bulwane has condemned the brutal killing of seven people on a farm in Kestell.

According to the police, the owner of the farm found the bodies of the victims – six women and a young man – inside their house.

The motive behind is not yet known.

Bulwane says the recent killings in the country are disturbing and more effort is needed to protect the lives of citizens.

The video below is reporting on the arrest of two suspects in connection with the murder of seven people: