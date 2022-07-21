The Pietermaritzburg High Court is expected to sentence a 29-year-old man who brutally killed three people, 65-year-old Zanele Ndlela, her daughter 46-year-old Simangele Ndlela and seven-year-old granddaughter Zenande Ndlela in their Sobantu home outside Pietermaritzburg in June.

Njabulo Ndlovu pleaded guilty to three charges of murder and two of rape.

His plea statement details the events leading up to the murders.

The 29-year-old said he had been drinking with the two women in their house the night before.

After a few drinks, he slept with 46-year-old Simangele Ndlela and stayed over.

But this angered her mother the next day.

This led to an argument where he killed the women and the young child, who he raped twice.

At the last appearance, Judge Poyo Dlwati told the court that the fact that Ndlovu had committed the murders while he was out on parole for an earlier conviction, would not bode well for him.

Accused recounts how “Bobo” was assaulted and killed

Meanwhile, in another murder case in KwaZulu-Natal, a state witness told the Verulam Magistrate’s Court how he was among a group of people who assaulted and killed a 16-year-old boy from Hambanathi in uThongathi north of Durban in 2020.

Andile Bobo Mbuthu was killed after he allegedly stole alcohol at a local tavern.

His cousin, the tavern owner who was among the accused, Mlungisi Thabethe, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in April last year.

Five accused are facing charges of murder and kidnapping. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

A former suspect in the murder of Mbuthu who has turned State witness took the stand at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

It is believed that Mbuthu was kidnapped and beaten until he died.

The State witness told the court that he used the handle of a broom to hit Mbuthu.-Additional reporting by Khalesakhe Mbhense

