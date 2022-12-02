A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to two life terms for the rape of two children aged 8 and 11 years at Newcastle north of KwaZulu-Natal. The man was sentenced by the local magistrates’ court.

The offences were committed between 2014 and 2015.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the man was in a relationship with one of relatives during the time of the offence.

“Between 2014 and 2015, the man was in a relationship with the granny of the 8-year-old child, this is the first complainant. He used this opportunity to rape the child on various occasions and threatened to harm her if she reported him. The child eventually confided in her teacher and the man was arrested. The state opposed bail, but the court granted him bail. Whilst out on bail, he got into a relationship with the second complainant’s mother, this complainant was 11-years old, and he lived with them. He raped the child whenever they were alone together and told the child that he would kill her mother if she reported him. The child eventually told her granny and the man was arrested.”

Father sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his daughter

Meanwhile, the Ulundi Regional Court has sentenced a 29-year-old man, to life imprisonment for raping his daughter at Nkonjeni in the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal.

Provincial NPA spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara says the child was sent by her mother to live with the father for safety reasons.

“The 8-year-old girl was sent to live with her father and his family as there were too many men living at her mother’s homestead. Her mother did this to protect the child, however, her father raped her whenever his family members were not around. When the child visited her mother a month later, she reported that she didn’t want to live with her father, as he was raping her. The child was taken to a doctor who confirmed the abuse and her father was immediately arrested.”

In June 2021, the Ntuzuma Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal sentenced a 44 year-old Inanda man to two-term life imprisonment for the repeated rape of his two daughters.

