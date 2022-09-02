[WARNING! THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT]

A Kimberley-based alleged bogus doctor who is accused of rape is expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape again this Friday. The man is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl during a consultation at the surgery at which he worked.

It emerged in court that the fake doctor allegedly inappropriately touched and sexually assaulted the minor before allegedly raping her.

The state has maintained that it will oppose bail and might add more charges after it was revealed that the Congolese national is in the country illegally and is not registered to practice as a doctor with the health professions council of South Africa.