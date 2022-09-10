The community of Nonzwakazi Township in Alicedale in the Eastern Cape is calling for justice after a three-year-old girl was found raped and murdered.

Mbalentle Kana’s body was found lying in her bedroom earlier this week. It is alleged that she was sleeping alone while her parents were in another bedroom. It’s believed that an intruder raped and suffocated the little girl.

Family spokesperson Sakhiwo Kana says Mbali’s mother discovered the toddler’s lifeless body after noticing the kitchen door was open.

According to the child’s mother, she made the gruesome discovery while fetching water from the kitchen. While she was in the kitchen she noticed that the door was open and quickly rushed to her child’s room and that is when she found her daughter’s lifeless body and started to scream.

The residents of Nonzwakazi are not happy with the police service. They allege that after Mbali’s burial, this case too, will be amongst the many that are forgotten in the Eastern Cape.

However, police spokesperson, Thembinkosi Kinana says investigations are under way to apprehend the suspect.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this stage. We are however investigating an inquest. No arrest has been made at this stage.”

[WARNING] Residents of Nonzwakazi township demand justice after 3-year-old child was raped, murdered: