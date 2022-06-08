The body of a 65-year-old pensioner from Riverside in QwaQwa in the Free State was found mutilated inside her garage on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson, Phumelelo Dhlamini says the deceased, Modiehi Mokoena, was found by her husband Motsumi Mokoena.

Dhlamini says Mokoena arrived home and found his son inside the garage packing away the remains of his mother inside a plastic bag.

Dlamini explains: “When his father tried to inquire what was happening the son took a knife and stabbed him in the chest and as a result he was admitted to the Manapo Hospital with serious stab wounds. The suspect has disappeared and is still at large. A murder case and attempted murder case have been opened and are being investigated. Anyone who has information about where the suspect is can call detective Lieutenant Colonel Japhta Milela at 079 889 3311.”