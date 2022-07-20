A State witness has told the Verulam Magistrate’s Court how he was among a group of people who assaulted and killed a 16-year-old boy from Hambanathi in uThongathi north of Durban in 2020.

Andile Bobo Mbuthu was killed after he allegedly stole alcohol at a local tavern.

His cousin, the tavern owner who was among the accused, Mlungisi Thabethe, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in April last year.

Five accused are facing charges of murder and kidnapping. They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

A former suspect in the 2020 murder of Andile Mbuthu who has turned State witness, took the stand at the Verulam Magistrate’s Court.

Andile Mbuthu- known as Bobo- was killed after he allegedly stole alcohol at a local tavern. It is believed that he was kidnapped and beaten until he died. The State witness told the court that he used the handle of a broom to hit Mbuthu.

He further said that during the assault, the young boy had said that he did not know of the alcohol that he was accused of stealing.

He described how the late tavern owner- Mlungisi Thabethe- slapped Mbuthu as he was carried to the VIP room at the establishment. He claims that Thabethe filmed Mbuthu’s assault.

This video that later went viral, prompted outrage from the community who spent days trying to find the missing boy.

Mbuthu’s family members were present in court throughout the detailed testimony. His uncle, Ntobeko Ngidi says it is clear that the intention was to kill him.

“We have been waiting for this for such a long time, most probably some of the issues and some of the facts it is the first time that we heard how he was beaten. In most cases we were just thinking that they were just held at gun point. To do what they did to our nephew however with regards to what we heard currently nobody held them at gunpoint. So they did it on their own will because they repeatedly beat him. It doesn’t matter how long it took but because of the size of his body and because of the material that they used to beat him I can conclude and say that the reason he passed away.”

The trial continues.

VIDEO | Trial of men acused of killing Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu back in court: