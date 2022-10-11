The 30-year-old Kimberley man who was accused of killing his 28-year-old pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to 20-years behind bars.

The convicted killer entered into a plea agreement with the state in the Northern Cape High Court, before his trial could commence yesterday. The man told the court he unlawfully and intentionally killed his partner.

In his pleading statement he said the deceased received a message on her phone. After he asked her who it was, he reached for a knife and stabbed her.

Video – Pregnant Kimberley woman stabbed to death by partner

The convicted killer fled the scene and handed himself over the next day. The victim’s family says they can now find some closure

“The judge also said that because it is his first charge. So he did confess to what has happened that day and the family can start getting closure and we don’t want to drag each other through pain. So now we can be given time to start getting closure,” said a member of the family.

Video – Search under way for three men who allegedly raped and set a Kimberley woman alight