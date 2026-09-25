Wanted murder suspect killed in a shootout with police

Police say a suspect who was wanted for the murder of two Crime Intelligence members has been killed in a shootout with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.
One officer was wounded in the incident, which happened a short while ago.
The Crime Intelligence officers Captain Cornelius Nel and Sergeant Mandla Khuzwayo were gunned down during an ambush in April.
#sapsKZN #finalesalute [SAPS MOURNS FALLEN CRIME INTELLIGENCE OFFICER SERGEANT MANDLA KHUZWAYO]
Crime Intelligence’s Major General Nosipho Madondo and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Support Services in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Dr Siyanda Ngcobo, led a delegation of… pic.twitter.com/DvFaErKALK
— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 30, 2026
Shortly after the shootout, police in KwaZulu-Natal said the two Crime Intelligence police officers who were ambushed by armed suspects were on an undercover operation.
Speaking at the scene, South African Police Service’s Major-General Anthony Gopaul said the suspects abandoned and burnt their getaway vehicle.
He said the suspects had been following the officers for some time and attempted to stop them.