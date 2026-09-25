Wanted murder suspect killed in a shootout with police

Police say a suspect who was wanted for the murder of two Crime Intelligence members has been killed in a shootout with police in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

One officer was wounded in the incident, which happened a short while ago.

The Crime Intelligence officers Captain Cornelius Nel and Sergeant Mandla Khuzwayo were gunned down during an ambush in April.

#sapsKZN #finalesalute [SAPS MOURNS FALLEN CRIME INTELLIGENCE OFFICER SERGEANT MANDLA KHUZWAYO] Crime Intelligence’s Major General Nosipho Madondo and the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Support Services in KwaZulu-Natal, Major General Dr Siyanda Ngcobo, led a delegation of… pic.twitter.com/DvFaErKALK — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 30, 2026

Shortly after the shootout, police in KwaZulu-Natal said the two Crime Intelligence police officers who were ambushed by armed suspects were on an undercover operation.

Speaking at the scene, South African Police Service’s Major-General Anthony Gopaul said the suspects abandoned and burnt their getaway vehicle.

He said the suspects had been following the officers for some time and attempted to stop them.

The video below reports more on the April shootout: