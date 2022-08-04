Sentencing proceedings are expected to get underway in the Wandile Bozwana murder case at the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

Taxi boss, Vusi Mathibela and his three co-accused were found guilty of the murder of the North West billionaire businessman.

Bozwana was killed execution style in October 2015 while travelling from Johannesburg to Pretoria with his business associate, Mpho Baloyi.

The marathon trial has been ongoing for almost five years.

The group was found guilty on all four counts, including that of murder.

Judgment in the Wandile Bozwana murder case:

