Australia will play South Africa in a Rugby Championship test at Sydney Football Stadium on September 3, the first international sporting event at the venue since its redevelopment.

Organisers will hope to fill the stadium where all 42 500 seats will be under shelter as part of the rebuild.

“To have the Wallabies taking on the world champion Springboks in front of over 40 000 supporters is going to be an amazing experience, and one I’m sure those in attendance will never forget,” Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos said in a statement.

The first sports event at the stadium adjacent to the Sydney Cricket Ground will be the night before the test – a National Rugby League match between the Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs, the New South Wales state government confirmed on Thursday.

The stadium will also host a women’s soccer friendly between the national ‘Matildas’ team and Olympic champions Canada on September 6, governing body Football Australia said.

The venue will also be used for the 2023 women’s soccer World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.