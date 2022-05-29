Wage talks between unions and Sibanye Stillwater mine management are expected to continue next week.

The unions have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to urgently intervene in their dispute with mine management after rejecting yet another wage offer.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) say the offer is an increase R700 in the first year, R1 000 in the second and R900 in the third. The unions have refused to budge from their R1 000 wage demand and a 6% increase.

NUM still unhappy with lack of progress with Sibanye Stillwater’s management

They have rejected the offer of 5% and an additional R3 000. The mine’s striking workers who have been camping outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria in protest, say they are determined to continue until the impasse is resolved.

AMCU General-Secretary Jeff Mphahlele says the current high inflation rate would swallow what he terms management’s negligible offer.

“The inflation rate as we speak is standing at 5.9%. What Sibanye is giving is far lower by 0.9% basis and Sibanye wants certain categories of workers to take 5%, which is far below the cost of living,” says Mphahlele.

Sibanye-Stillwater mineworkers gather at Union Buildings, demand Ramaphosa resolves wage dispute