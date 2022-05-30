Wage negotiations between unions and Sibanye Stillwater mine management are due to resume on Monday. Talks were adjourned on Friday after both parties disagreed on the tabled wage offers. Unions say their members are demanding a R1000 increase and a 6% hike for surface and artisan workers.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) have rejected Sibanye’s offer of R700 in the first year, R1000 in the second and R900 in the third.

Scores of mineworkers have been camping outside the Union Buildings in Pretoria saying they’re optimistic about a breakthrough in the negotiations.

NUM’s PWV Regional Secretary, Bonginkosi Mrasi says, “Indeed, our members have rejected the offer and today we are expected to give feedback from the members and then we will see how we can further engage with the company. We went on a strike with the R700 on the table and for the past two months, nothing else was offered by the company. There are improvements from the offers since two months ago and we believe that with further engagements they can meet the demands of the workers.”