WADA puts allegation of non-compliance against SA on hold

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa has welcomed the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to put the allegation of non-compliance against South Africa on hold. On Tuesday, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) filed a notice to challenge WADA’s non-compliance declaration against South Africa through the Court of Arbitration in Sport.

Ministerial spokesperson Litha Mpondwana says, “Minister Kodwa says, I am pleased that the World Anti-Doping Agency consequences have been put on hold. Our national sports teams can now focus on winning the World Cups and flying the country’s flag proudly.”

VIDEO | Media briefing on World Anti-Doping Agency non-compliance: