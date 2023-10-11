sabc-plus-logo

Home

WADA puts allegation of non-compliance against SA on hold

  • A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News_WADA_REUTERS
Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa has welcomed the decision by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) to put the allegation of non-compliance against South Africa on hold. On Tuesday, the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) filed a notice to challenge WADA’s non-compliance declaration against South Africa through the Court of Arbitration in Sport.

Ministerial spokesperson Litha Mpondwana says, “Minister Kodwa says, I am pleased that the World Anti-Doping Agency consequences have been put on hold. Our national sports teams can now focus on winning the World Cups and flying the country’s flag proudly.”

VIDEO | Media briefing on World Anti-Doping Agency non-compliance:

Author

MOST READ
RELATED STORIES