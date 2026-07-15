W Cape unveils housing instalment plan to boost home ownership

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure has introduced a new Instalment Sale Agreement housing model at the Mountain View housing development in Mossel Bay.

The department says the model is aimed at ensuring that more families are able to become homeowners.

The announcement follows criticism from opposition parties after the department revealed that 80 percent of the First Home Finance units were unoccupied.

The department says the 242 units remained vacant because many prospective buyers were unable to secure home loans.

Infrastructure Minister Tertuis Simmers says the new model is intended to assist the so-called “missing middle” in the housing market to access home ownership.

Simmers says, “Rather than abandoning the project we are adapting it to meet today’s housing realities and creating a sustainable bridge from renting to owning. Affordable housing must respond to the realities faced in working families. If the market changes, the government must innovate. This approved model keeps homes occupied, protects tax payers investments and most importantly gives qualifying families a genuine opportunity to become home owners.”