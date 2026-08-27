W Cape taxi industry bosses to address violence-ridden routes

The Western Cape Mobility Department says the taxi industry has agreed to a formal mediation process to address violence on the Khayelitsha–Somerset West routes.

The department says it met with the City of Cape Town, the provincial Santaco leadership and other role-players on Monday to discuss the current challenges.

A mediation process will kick off on Monday.

Four taxi drivers have been shot and killed over the last two weeks.

Department spokesperson, Muneera Allie says, “The violence and intimidation we have seen on some public transport routes are deeply concerning and have no place in our communities. Every commuter has the right to travel safely, and every operator and driver has the right to work without fear. We are working closely with law enforcement agencies, municipalities and industry stakeholders to support efforts to restore stability, strengthen enforcement, and ensure that public transport services can continue to operate safely and reliably.”