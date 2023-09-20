W Cape police confiscate around R6.5 mil worth ecstasy tablets

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape police have arrested two suspects and confiscated drugs worth an estimated R6.5 million in Milnerton in Cape Town.

Officers from the Anti-Gang Unit conducted a multi-disciplinary operation in the City Centre targeting identified businesses.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says when officers entered a premises, some people fled.

Swartbooi says investigations led police to a container in the area.

“During interrogation, a foreign national led the team to an address in Maitland where they searched the entire premises as well as mobile devices which eventually drew their attention to a container located in Milnerton. The members entered the container and a search ensued which resulted in the confiscation of 28 500 ecstasy tablets with an estimated street value of R 6,5 million including manufacturing devices. They detained two suspects on charges of dealing in drugs.”

#sapsWC Two suspects were arrested and drugs with an estimated street value of R6,5 million were confiscated on 05/07 in Milnerton. The members entered the container and a search ensued which resulted in the confiscation of 28 500 ecstasy tablets and manufacturing devices. NP… pic.twitter.com/zRH4yAubnR — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 6, 2024