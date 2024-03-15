W Cape municipalities named best in SA by Research Institute

Reading Time: < 1 minute

An independent research institute, Good Governance Africa has recognised Western Cape’s municipalities as the best in the country.

Western Cape Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, says the report shows that Cape Town is the best-performing metro in South Africa and is recognised for its service delivery.

The best three Local Municipalities in South Africa are all from the Western Cape. Swartland, Best Small town is the top municipality in the country, followed by Drakenstein, Best Secondary City, and Saldanha, Best Large Town in third place.

Bredell says the report reflects the Auditor General’s audit outcomes of Western Cape municipalities, which found 27 out of 30 municipalities could produce clean audits in the recent audit cycle.