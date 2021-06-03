The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has won a coveted gold award at the annual Western Cape Government Service Excellence Awards.

The centre’s COVID-19 Activation Team won the award in the category Barrier Breakers.

The Provincial Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, has congratulated the centre for its latest achievement.

“This is a department entity which has done an incredible amount of work over the last year, since the 25th of March when the centre was activated on a 24/7 basis to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The team worked in 12-hour shifts to provide critical support to citizens, municipalities, sector departments and the province. Amongst others the centre coordinated and oversaw the successful repatriation of more than seven thousand foreigners to their home countries during the first few months of the lockdown,” says Brendell’s spokesperson, James-Brent Styan.