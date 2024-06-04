VW factory in Kariega impacted by floods

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Volkswagen factory in Kariega has been impacted by the flooding that hit the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, in the Eastern Cape . Volkswagen South Africa employs more than 3,500 people and is crucial to the economy of the metro.

Parts of the factory were under water including offices, the technical training centre and the parts store. The flooded press-shop halted production for a day and half.

Head of the press shop, Lutendo Khavhadi, says everybody jumped in when they were informed of the flooding on Sunday morning.

“Incidents like these in other plants would have taken us much longer [to resolve]. So when communicating with our counterparts in Europe they did not think we would start up so soon. But fortunately for a classic South African story, everyone joined hands and worked for almost 24 hours to get everything working again.”

Eastern Cape Floods | Kariega residents grapple with aftermath of heavy rain:

The number of people that died as a result of floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to 10. This after the body of a female that went missing at the Rocklands area was found around 1PM.

Police have also identified the seven other people who died in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. Two people also died in East London, with one person still missing.