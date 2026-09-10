Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

The trial within a trial in the attempted murder case of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and four others continues on Thursday in the Johannesburg High Court.

The trial within a trial was postponed on Tuesday to allow the state time to study new documents that accused number one Musa Kekana’s lawyer intends to enter into evidence.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts against his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

The defence for accused one is expected to enter into evidence the tracking locations of the police vehicles used during his 2024 arrest for the alleged murder of Vereeniging Engineer Armand Swart.

Chaos erupted between police and some of the accused on Tuesday after officers attempted to deny them access to consult with their attorneys.

However, the judge ordered that the accused be allowed to consult with lawyers.

VIDEO | Kekana, Matlala and co-accused allowed to consult with lawyers