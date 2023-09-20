Vrystaat Arts Festival celebrates 24 years

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Vrystaat Arts Festival, initially called Die Volksblad Kunstefees, is an Afrikaans inclusive festival, that dates back to 2001. The week long festival is on its last day at the University of the Free State.

The chilly winter weather did not deter patrons as they came in their numbers to enjoy themselves.

The festival gives artists a platform to showcase their talents.

Thabiso Ngatane, who is a crafter, appreciates the exposure.

“It is the nice atmosphere, it’s just that the weather today, but it’s okay, What makes it tick? I would say the atmosphere, then the turn up of the people seeing the creative arts that we here for anyway. But, I would say it’s a nice environment. Business is good because like yesterday we got lot of support even the other people that managed to come back today.”

The festival has entered its 24th year of existence and like in the previous years, it hasn’t disappointed. Organisers say it is growing yearly.

It creates a platform to showcase artists in the creative industry and it offers a wide range of national and international works. The festival is also a great boost for the local economy as it promotes Bloemfontein.

“So far it’s really really nice, it’s cozy and it’s nice, everybody is here. Kind of small from last year, but it feels like everyone that’s here is here to support and it’s very welcoming.”

“I would say the last event I liked the music, it was nice and also the food is nice as well. I just like this environment.”

“Arts is just amazing and seeing people actually performing here and just going through all the stalls. It’s very good, it’s very good. The atmosphere is very lovely, there’s nice food and people are always just smiling.”

“I have spent the little that I have, it was marvelous, it was enjoyable and the food and the clothes that they were selling here, it was so wow.”