Vryheid crash claims one life, leaves 11 injured

One person has been killed and eleven others injured in a head-on collision between two light motor vehicles on the R69 in Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Emergency personnel found two people trapped in wreckage. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. KwaZulu Private Ambulance’s Craig Botha says the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

“On arrival, our team encountered a complex scene with multiple casualties, including two individuals trapped inside the vehicles. Paramedics worked alongside local fire crews, using specialised rescue tools to extricate one critically injured patient. Regrettably, the second trapped individual sustained fatal injuries and passed away before emergency services could arrive. All surviving patients were treated and stabilized on scene before being transported to medical facilities.”