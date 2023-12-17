Vryburg Man Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession (H)

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Hawks in the North West, in collaboration with the Vryburg K9 police unit, have successfully apprehended a 48-year-old suspect in Vryburg on charges of alleged possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The operation was initiated following information received about the suspect, who was reportedly in possession of an illegal firearm and was on route from Vryburg to Taung.

According to Tinyiko Mathebula, the provincial spokesperson for the Hawks, the team swiftly acted and intercepted the suspect’s vehicle along the N18 highway.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a firearm and ammunition under the driver’s seat. Failing to produce a license for the firearm, the suspect was promptly arrested and charged.

The 48-year-old individual is scheduled to appear in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 December 2023, to face charges related to the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.