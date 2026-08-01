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Voting stations open for final weekend of voter registration

  • [FILE] IEC voting station.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | @IECSouthAfrica
SABC News

Voting stations across the country have opened for the final weekend of the voter registration process. The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)  says 23-thousand-699 voting stations are set to operate across South Africa between eight o’clock on Saturday morning and five o’clock in the afternoon.

This is the final weekend of the voter registration drive, which gives eligible voters the chance to check, update their details or register to vote in the local government elections on November the fourth.

The final voter registration weekend has officially begun.

SABC is at Ikaneng Primary School, a registration station in Diepkloof, Soweto.

They started operating at eight o’clock, but it’s still relatively quiet.

Election officials say that they expect the pace to pick up as the day progresses.

 

This is the final weekend of the voter registration drive, which gives eligible voters the chance to check, update their details or register to vote in the local government elections on November the fourth.

VIDEO | Electoral Commission briefs media on briefs media ahead of final voter registration weekend ahead of 2026 LGE

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