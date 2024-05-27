Voting stations closed due to protest in Eastern Cape: IEC

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in the Eastern Cape has expressed concerns over the unrest that has halted operations in some areas of the province.

Over a hundred voting stations could not open for the first day of Special Votes. This is a result of the ongoing taxi strike in the OR Tambo District and service delivery protests across the province.

IEC provincial head Khayakazi Magudumane says Port St Johns accounts for the most voting stations and remains closed.

” The most affected area was OR Tambo as you say, but that number has now reduced because we have only 110 stations that are still closed and the bulk of those stations are in Port St. Johns. They have 91 stations that are not operational and they have only 134 stations so 91 is quite a big number and we have 19 in KSD.”

Mthatha remains tense this afternoon following protest action at the entry and exit points to the city. The Eastern Cape Transport Department has decried the looting of vehicles travelling on the N2 between Mthatha and Qumbu, including Dutywa in the Eastern Cape.

Operations in Mthatha have been affected by the shutdown:

Minister Cele

Following sporadic service delivery protests in the area, Police Minister Bheki Cele meets with the community of Mzamba village to discuss issues of crime, water and road infrastructure.

Last week the residents blockaded the road on which Minister Cele was traveling, demanding a meeting with Alfred Nzo district mayor Vukile Mhlelembana and the Mbizana local municipal mayor Daniswa Mafumbatha.

This morning, protesting taxi operators blockade the R61 and N2 roads, demanding the return of their firearms that were confiscated by the police last week.

Tensions in Mthatha amid taxi strike: