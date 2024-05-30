Votes still being counted in 98 voting stations across KZN

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Electoral Commission (IEC) in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that at least 98 voting stations concentrated at the Ethekwini Metro and the Ugu district, are still counting votes.

IEC’s Provincial Electoral Officer in the province Ntombifuthi Masinga adds that close to 850 voting stations in the province have finalized the election results by midday on Thursday.

The newly formed MK party is currently in a comfortable lead in the province at 41.7% followed by the ANC at 21%.

IEC’s Provincial Electoral Officer in the province Ntombifuthi Masinga says that the preliminary results in KwaZulu-Natal will be announced on Sunday.

“In terms of the capturing of the results, we expect to conclude the capturing of results including auditing by midday tomorrow. In terms of the announcement of the preliminary results together with the preliminary seats allocated, we are scheduled to do that on Sunday at this venue. But those will be preliminary results, the final results in terms of the law have got to be gazette within seven days of voting.”

Long voter queues in the Durban city centre. A first-time voter at the Durban city hall voting station, who was already waiting for 6 hours said she will never vote again##sabcnews pic.twitter.com/FAUPFfWh1h — Reneé Heine (@reneeheine1) May 29, 2024