Votes from missing ballot box already audited: IEC

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is eager to retrieve a lost ballot box. The box in question was reported missing on Thursday.

National General Manager of Operations at the IEC Granville Abrahams says the box went missing after being transported from a Ward 14 voting station in uMhlathuze in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Commission has however reiterated that all votes in the box in question were already counted, captured, and audited.

“The ballots counted ballots that had already been counted and recorded through result slips,” Abrahams says.

He would not be drawn into whether the incident constituted negligence saying the IEC would probe the incident.

The Electoral Commission appeals to citizens in and around Ward 14 uMhlathuze, in KwaZulu-Natal, to be on the lookout for an IEC branded ballot box that went missing in transit from the voting station Matamzana Dube School in VD 43412767, KZN282, uMhlathuze, to the municipal… pic.twitter.com/lTA8FXpDaB — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) May 30, 2024