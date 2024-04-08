Voters yield power to change the current government: Ntuli

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal chairperson and premier candidate, Thami Ntuli, says voters have the power to change the current government through their votes.

Ntuli was speaking during the launch of the IFP’s provincial election manifesto in Ulundi yesterday.

Persistent rainfall did not deter scores of IFP supporters from attending the provincial manifesto launch.

Supporters wearing the party’s regalia braved the chilly weather and sang songs that support the party’s current leadership.

Ntuli says should the party be voted into power in the upcoming general elections, youth development programmes will be prioritised and small businesses will be financially supported.

“Under these 15 points I have presented, the IFP government will make sure that the economy is in the hands of the local people. We will make sure that small business people have a market to sell their products and make sure spaza shops are run by the people of KZN. No foreigners who should run township businesses.”

Voters encouraged to recall leaders

Inkosi Zuzifa Buthelezi, the son of the late founder of the party, Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi, didn’t mince his words and called on voters to re-call leaders who fail to perform their duties after being elected.

“The most important thing that we are here for today is to go out and vote. What we need to know is that no matter how prominent the person is, we are all equal when it comes to the power of voting, we can elect leaders and we can also remove them. Therefore, if our elected leaders are not doing what we asked them to do, we must stop listening to them, it is important for people to know their power.”

Supporters call for employment

IFP supporters who attended the launch say they want to see the youth being empowered with job opportunities instead of depending on social relief grants.

Cebo Zikhali says, “The government of the IFP must create a plan to stop load shedding because those people who are running businesses depend on electricity. Secondly, I want to acknowledge those people who have graduated and having qualifications. As from the 29th going forward those people must be prioritised. ”

“Those companies that have been closed must be re-opened so that job opportunities will be created. We must stop this R350 (grant) that don’t (doesn’t) help people. Instead, young people must be educated and skilled,” says Sbonile Dlamini.

Hope & unity



Meanwhile, IFP President, Velenkosini Hlabisa, called on party members to spread the message of hope and unity throughout the country.

“Each and every person must go back home to his community and to his neighbours and spread the message of hope, the message of peace, the message of rebuilding the KwaZulu-Natal.”