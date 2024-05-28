Voters urged to take health precautions amid flu season 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Medical Association (SAMA) is urging the electorate to practice social distancing, wear a mask and sanitise when going to cast their ballots on the last day of special votes today and tomorrow during the general election.

This as the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) says South Africa is currently experiencing the annual influenza (flu) season, with a number of flu strains in circulation.

Influenza is a highly contagious viral infection that can lead to severe symptoms such as high fever, body aches and respiratory problems.

It can also lead to serious complications, especially for vulnerable groups like the elderly, young children and people with chronic health conditions.

With millions of people expected to turn out in their numbers at polling stations nationwide, the risk of viruses spreading is high.

SAMA Chairperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa says citizens should also consider getting vaccinated as a form of protection.

“Just protect yourself, put on a mask, and if possible, keep a distance because I mean, it matters when it comes to respiratory infections, so I would strongly recommend that we still apply those COVID measures that we used to apply in the past.”

VIDEO | Flu remains a health threat: